Red Red Wine Bar and DRY 85 opening two new locations in Ocean City this fall

Brian and Lisa Bolter, owners of award winning bar/restaurants DRY 85 and Red Red Wine Bar in Annapolis, Maryland are bringing their elevated dining and drinking concepts to the beach. After spending the last 15 years in and around Ocean City, the Bolters recognized this Maryland resort town is no longer simply a seasonal destination. The growing demand for year-round inspired entertainment options became somewhat of a calling for the couple.

For five and a half years the Bolters have had their sites set on the never occupied restaurant property at 12 48th Street along Coastal Highway adjacent to the preeminent oceanfront condominium complex Gateway Grand. That patience and determination ultimately paid off with the acquisition today of one of the highest profile mid-town locations left in the city.

Established in 2013, DRY 85, a lofty vintage industrial space, will occupy roughly half of the 4660 square feet. Just named one of the 40 Best Whisky Bars in the U.S. by the national publication Whisky Advocate and winner of this year’s Best Wine & Beverage Program in Maryland by the Restaurant Association, DRY 85 focuses on gourmet comfort food with an artisan twist. The beverage program features some 140+ whiskies, a highly curated weekly rotating craft beer list and high-end seasonal cocktail list.

Established in 2011, Red Red Wine Bar with its eclectic Bohemian vibe will occupy the other half of the building. Winner of the 2015 Best Wine & Beverage Program in Maryland by the Restaurant Association and Best Wine Bar by What’s Up? Annapolis five straight years, Red Red Wine Bar features hand tossed pizzas with locally sourced ingredients and coastal cuisine. It offers an extensive list of 45+ wines by the glass, craft beer and cocktails.

Both restaurants will operate year round serving lunch and dinner plus Sunday brunch. Buildout on the restaurants begins this summer with a projected Fall 2017 opening date. As a former television news anchor in both Baltimore and Washington DC, co-owner Brian Bolter regularly posts videos updating the construction progress. Readers can follow along on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Just search DRY 85 OC and Red Red Wine Bar OC.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB