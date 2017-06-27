Randy Newman and Blue Oyster Cult coming to Maryland Hall

Rams Head Promotions just announced two incredible shows at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. Randy Newman and Blue Oyster Cult!

An Evening with Randy Newman

Thursday, September 21

Doors: 7pm

Show: 8pm

$85 – $125

TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, June 30 @ 10am

With songs that run the gamut from heartbreaking to satirical and a host of unforgettable film scores (The Natural, Awakenings, all three Toy Story pictures, Seabiscuit, James and the Giant Peach, A Bug’s Life, Monsters Inc and more), Randy Newman has used his many talents to create musical masterpieces widely recognized by generations of audiences. Among Randy Newman’s many honors are six Grammy Awards, three Emmys, and two Academy Awards, as well as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2002 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

FOR TICKETS:

Blue Oyster Cult

Sunday, January 21, 2018

Doors: 7pm

Show: 8pm

$45 – $65

TICKETS ON SALE: Wednesday, June 28 @ 10am

For over four decades, Blue öyster Cult has been thrilling fans of intelligent hard rock worldwide with powerful albums loaded with classic songs. BöC’s canon includes three stone-cold classic songs that will waft through the cosmos long after the sun has burned out: The truly haunting “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” the pummeling “Godzilla,” and the hypnotically melodic “Burnin’ for You”. The intense creative vision of BöC’s original core duo of vocalist/lead guitarist Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser, and vocalist/rhythm guitarist Eric Bloom are complemented by Richie Castellano on guitar and keyboards, and the longtime rhythm section of bass guitarist Kasim Sulton and drummer Jules Radino.

FOR TICKETS:

