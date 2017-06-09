Rams Head announces new Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series sponsored by Fordham and Dominion brewery

Rams Head Promotions is excited to announce Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series, bringing some of the best comedy acts right here to Annapolis. All comedy shows are presented by Fordham and Dominion where each ticket buyer receives a free brewery tour. All comedy shows also offer craft beer pitchers and domestic bottle bucket specials.

“Rams Head has been sprinkling comedians throughout our On Stage calendar since I began booking the room 19 years ago,” says Kris Stevens, Vice President of Programming for Rams Head Promotions. “In those early years, we showcased Jimmy JJ Walker (Dyn-o-mite), Kate Clinton, Kevin Meaney and many others. Although music has been our primary focus over the years, it’s undeniable that comedy also works perfectly in our intimate space.”

Our past comedy roster includes The Smothers Brothers, Brad Garrett, Jim Belushi, Bob Saget, Margaret Cho, Rita Rudner, Robert Kline, Tom Papa & Vicki Lawrence.

To find Rams Head’s comedy shows, fans can visit www.ramsheadonstage.com and search “Comedy” in the search bar. The current lineup includes:

6/09 The Capitol Steps

6/18 Louie Anderson

6/23 & 24 Dave Attell

7/30 Henry Cho

8/26 Jim Breuer

11/5 The Best of The Second City Comedy

12/2 Paula Poundstone

