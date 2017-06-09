Police investigating shooting on West Street

UPDATE #1:

From Annapolis Police Department

On June 9th at 1:29 p.m. officers responded to the 900 block of West Street for a report of shots fired. As officers arrived further information was received that one victim was struck by gunfire. Officers found the victim suffering from at least one gun shot wound. Initial indications are that this is not a random event. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Police confirm that one person has been transported to an area hospital after being shot in the 900 block of West Street earlier this afternoon. Police received the call about 1:30pm for a shooting in the area of Moons Barber Shop.

According to a Facebook post by Annapolis City Alderman, Fred Paone, the shooting appeared to be a drive-by shooting, but the police could not confirm that at this time.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

