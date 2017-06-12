UPDATED: Police investigating 2 separate BB gun shootings at Arundel Mills

UPDATE: Police have provided photos of the suspects. Police are asking if anyone has information on the identity of these suspects, please contact Det. Bilbrey at Western District 410-222-8779.

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating to similar incidents that happened at the Arundel Mills Mall in Hanover. Two suspects approached victims in their cars and demanded money and property prior to shooting them with a BB gun.

Attempted Armed Robbery / Assault Hanover

On June 10, 2017 at approximately 9:00 a.m., officers responded to 7655 Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover for an armed robbery. Officers met with the adult female victim who stated that at approximately 12:50 a.m., two suspects approached her vehicle, pointed a bb/pellet gun at her and demanded all of her property. She refused to comply and the suspect shot her with the BB/pellet gun before fleeing the scene. The victim received only a small red mark on her left side and did not require medical treatment. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Suspects:

1) Black male wearing dark clothing

2) Black male wearing dark clothing

The second incident was reported on June 10, 2017 at approximately 3:04 a.m., officers responded to a robbery in the area of Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover. Upon arrival officers met with an intoxicated victim who stated that he was robbed while sitting in his vehicle. The adult male victim advised that while he was sitting in his vehicle, two suspects approached and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at him and demanded money. The suspects then took an undetermined amount of currency. Before fleeing one of the suspects shot the victim with what appeared to be a pellet or BB gun. The victim had minor wounds and was transported for treatment.

Suspects:

1) Black male wearing a dark clothing and blue jeans

2) Black male wearing a dark clothing and blue jeans

NOTE: These cases are being investigated as being related due to location, description and weapon used.

Source : AACOPD

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB