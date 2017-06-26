PLEASE SHARE: County Police seek help in identifying armed robber of Odenton convenience store

On June 22, 2017 at approximately 9:33p.m., officers responded to the High’s store located at 1624 Annapolis Road for an armed robbery. The clerk stated that the suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun, and announced a robbery. The clerk complied and the suspect took an underdetermined amount of currency before fleeing the business. Numerous officers including a police helicopter and canine responded to search the area but the suspect was not located. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Robbery detectives have obtained the below images of the suspect in this robbery. Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact the Robbery Unit at 410-222-4720.

Suspect: Black male, approximately 5’7”, 180 to 200lbs, 20 to 30 years

