Pat Metheny and Rickie Lee Jones to headline at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Peter Rivera – Original Lead Singer of Rare Earth
Sunday, July 23
7:30pm | $35
Junior Brown
Monday, July 31
8pm | $25
Pat Metheny
Friday, August 11
6:30pm & 9:30pm| $65
Fastball
Tuesday, October 3
8pm | $35
Rickie Lee Jones
Wednesday, October 18
8pm | $55
Renaissance: A Symphonic Journey
Thursday, November 2
8pm| $39.50
MAYSA
Sunday, November 12
5:30pm & 8:30pm| $49.50
Savoy Brown
Friday, November 17
8pm | $32
Gaelic Storm
Monday, November 20
8pm | $40
UPCOMING SHOWS:
newly added/changes in dates are bolded below
06/25 Bay Tunes Rock Band School’s Tribute to The Eagles *All Ages Matinee
06/25 Marcia Ball
06/26 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of…The Eagles: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Eagles Inspired Originals
06/27 John Paul White w. Lera Lynn
06/29 Badfinger’s Joey Molland Performing “Straight Up” Live & Complete w. The Cryers
06/30 Deanna Bogart Band
06/30 Rams Head Presents Glennon Doyle Melton at Maryland Hall
07/02 Don Dixon & Marti Jones
07/06 Don McLean
07/07 + 08 The Bacon Brothers
07/09 Gregg Karukas
07/10 Jonny P
07/12 Robert Earl Keen
07/13 David Bromberg Quintet
07/14 Euge Groove
07/15 Sarah Jarosz w. The Brother Brothers
07/16 Tyler Hilton *All Ages Matinee
07/16 Louis Prima, Jr. & The Witnesses
07/17 Jerry Douglas Band w. Danny Burns
07/18 Toad The Wet Sprocket
07/20 Alex Bugnon & Marc Antoine
07/21 Rams Head Presents Emmylou Harris at Maryland Hall
07/21 Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers w. Jocelyn & Chris Arndt
07/22 Los Lonely Boys
07/23 Peter Rivera of Rare Earth
07/24 Peter Wolf & The Midnight Travelers
07/25 Nicole Atkins Band & Robert Ellis
07/26 Chely Wright’s Story & Song
07/27 Black Alley
07/28 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience
07/29 Mac McAnally
07/30 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series feat. Henry Cho
07/31 Junior Brown
08/01 + 02 Tommy Emmanuel w. Anthony Snape
08/04 Deaf Scene’s “Chimera” Album Release Party w. Mountainwolf & special guest Gingerwolf
08/05 Pat McGee w. Brian Dunne
08/07 Little River Band
08/08 Rhiannon Giddens
08/10 Peter White Band
08/11 Pat Metheny
08/12 Here’s To The Night 90s Tribute
08/13 Chris Robinson Brotherhood
08/14 + 15 Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
08/16 Walter Trout w. The Peterson Brothers
08/17 Brian Culbertson Funk! Tour
08/18 AJ Croce & Robbie Fulks
08/20 Phil Vassar
08/21 Brett Dennen
08/22 + 23 Donavon Frankenreiter w. Matt Grundy
08/24 Bob Schneider
08/25 Dick Dale
08/26 Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer *All Ages Matinee
08/27 Lorrie Morgan
08/30 Beausoleil Avec Michael Doucet
