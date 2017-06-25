“Mike
Pat Metheny and Rickie Lee Jones to headline at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

RamsHead

Peter Rivera – Original Lead Singer of Rare Earth

Sunday, July 23

7:30pm | $35

 

Junior Brown

Monday, July 31

8pm | $25

 

Pat Metheny

Friday, August 11

6:30pm & 9:30pm| $65

 

Fastball

Tuesday, October 3

8pm | $35

 

Rickie Lee Jones

Wednesday, October 18

8pm | $55

 

Renaissance: A Symphonic Journey

Thursday, November 2

8pm| $39.50

 

MAYSA

Sunday, November 12

5:30pm & 8:30pm| $49.50

 

Savoy Brown

Friday, November 17

8pm | $32

 

Gaelic Storm

Monday, November 20

8pm | $40

 

06/25 Bay Tunes Rock Band School’s Tribute to The Eagles *All Ages Matinee

06/25 Marcia Ball

06/26 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of…The Eagles: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Eagles Inspired Originals

06/27 John Paul White w. Lera Lynn

06/29 Badfinger’s Joey Molland Performing “Straight Up” Live & Complete w. The Cryers

06/30 Deanna Bogart Band

06/30 Rams Head Presents Glennon Doyle Melton at Maryland Hall

07/02 Don Dixon & Marti Jones

07/06 Don McLean

07/07 + 08 The Bacon Brothers

07/09 Gregg Karukas

07/10 Jonny P

07/12 Robert Earl Keen

07/13 David Bromberg Quintet

07/14 Euge Groove

07/15 Sarah Jarosz w. The Brother Brothers

07/16 Tyler Hilton *All Ages Matinee

07/16 Louis Prima, Jr. & The Witnesses

07/17 Jerry Douglas Band w. Danny Burns

07/18 Toad The Wet Sprocket

07/20 Alex Bugnon & Marc Antoine

07/21 Rams Head Presents Emmylou Harris at Maryland Hall

07/21 Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers w. Jocelyn & Chris Arndt

07/22 Los Lonely Boys

07/23 Peter Rivera of Rare Earth

07/24 Peter Wolf & The Midnight Travelers

07/25 Nicole Atkins Band & Robert Ellis

07/26 Chely Wright’s Story & Song

07/27 Black Alley

07/28 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

07/29 Mac McAnally

07/30 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series feat. Henry Cho

07/31 Junior Brown

08/01 + 02 Tommy Emmanuel w. Anthony Snape

08/04 Deaf Scene’s “Chimera” Album Release Party w. Mountainwolf & special guest Gingerwolf

08/05 Pat McGee w. Brian Dunne

08/07 Little River Band

08/08 Rhiannon Giddens

08/10 Peter White Band

08/11 Pat Metheny

08/12 Here’s To The Night 90s Tribute

08/13 Chris Robinson Brotherhood

08/14 + 15 Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

08/16 Walter Trout w. The Peterson Brothers

08/17 Brian Culbertson Funk! Tour

08/18 AJ Croce & Robbie Fulks

08/20 Phil Vassar

08/21 Brett Dennen

08/22 + 23 Donavon Frankenreiter w. Matt Grundy

08/24 Bob Schneider

08/25 Dick Dale

08/26 Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer *All Ages Matinee

08/27 Lorrie Morgan

08/30 Beausoleil Avec Michael Doucet

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

 

 

