Pasadena dealer sentenced to 15 years

Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Wes Adams has announced that William Lindsay Jr, 32, of Pasadena, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Michele D. Jaklitsch to 55 years in prison suspend all but 15 years without parole for Control Dangerous Substance Large Amount: Heroin, Possession with Intent to Distribute: Heroin, Possession of Regulated Firearm After Crime of Violence Conviction, and Firearm – Drug Trafficking.

“This continues our focused effort to put drug dealers in jail,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “I’m grateful to the police for their diligent work on this case, and to Judge Jaklitsch for taking this dealer out of our community. “

On September 9, 2016, detectives with the Anne Arundel County Police Department along with members of the department's Quick Response Team executed a search and seizure warrant at 8309 Woodland Rd, William Lindsay's address. Upon searching the location, they recovered 236 grams of heroin, other various controlled dangerous substances, drug paraphernalia, and weapons (including a Glock 21 handgun).

On September 28, 2016, detectives with the Anne Arundel County Police Department executed another search and seizure warrant at William Lindsay's address. This time they recovered almost 30 grams of additional heroin, other various controlled dangerous substances, drug paraphernalia, weapons and cash totaling $18,550.00.

William Lindsay plead guilty on April 6, 2017 before Judge Michele D. Jaklitsch.

Judge Michele D. Jaklitsch presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorneys Joanna Petros and Terri Morse prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

