Orioles Vs. Pirates Live Blog

| June 6, 2017

Good evening everyone. Kevin Chaney will bring you live updates of tonight’s interleague matchup between the Baltimore Orioles (29-26) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-31) starting at 7:05 PM live at Orioles Park at Camden Yards. Kevin Gausman (3-4/ 5.92ERA) will take the mound tonight for the O’s as he faces off against right-handed pitcher Ivan Nova (5-4/ 2.92ERA) for the Pittsburgh Pirates. In-game updates can be found here and on our Twitter @eyeonannapolis. Make sure to follow Kevin’s [email protected] for updates and commentary all throughout the game and all season long.

 

Kevin Chaney, Jr June 6, 201710:38 pm

AINT THE BEER COLD! Mark Trumbo gives the Orioles their 5th walkoff of the season as the O’s beat the Pirates 6-5 in extra innings.

Kevin Chaney, Jr June 6, 201710:17 pm

O’day took the mound for the Orioles in the 9th and was one strike away from ending the inning before giving up the walk, and the following triple to Josh Harrison. Chris Davis singled to right and Schoop hit his second homerun of the night to tie things up in the bottom of the 9th! Orioles head into extra innings all tied up at 5.

Kevin Chaney, Jr June 6, 20179:48 pm

Michael Givens: Strikeout, Walk,Strikeout, Strikeout in the top of the 8th topping out at 99 MPH. Jones grounds out to short, Machado down on strikes and Trumbo flys out to center as the Orioles trail 4-3 going into the 9th inning.

Kevin Chaney, Jr June 6, 20179:32 pm

Orioles survive a 2 out bases loaded top of the 7th and answer back with back-2-back home runs from Davis and Schoop. O’s trail 4-3 after 7.

Kevin Chaney, Jr June 6, 20179:06 pm

Thats it for Gausman. 7 hits, 4 runs, 1 walk and 5 strike out’s on 113 pitches. Donnie Heart takes over with two outs in the 7th.

Kevin Chaney, Jr June 6, 20178:56 pm

Gausman gives up the home run to David Freese, Jones gets first hit for the birds since his bunt single in the first, Orioles trail the Pirates 4-1 after the sixth.

Kevin Chaney, Jr June 6, 20178:38 pm

Gausman has 82 pitches through 5 innings, Orioles haven’t recorded a hit since the first inning. They trail 3-1 after the fifth.

Kevin Chaney, Jr June 6, 20178:24 pm

Gausman retired the side in order and notched 2 strikeouts on 9 pitches. Orioles manage to get a runner on first but can’t captialize. Pirates lead 3-1 after four.

Kevin Chaney, Jr June 6, 20178:08 pm

Gausman has 60 pitches through three innings.Orioles behind 3-1 after 3 innings.

Kevin Chaney, Jr June 6, 20177:50 pm

Ketchup wins the esskay hot dog race!!!

Kevin Chaney, Jr June 6, 20177:50 pm

Gausman’s 33 pitches (46 Tot.) with 4 hits, 3 runs and a Machado Error made the game 3-1 in the middle of the second. Orioles retired in order, Pitt leads 3-1 at the end of two.

Kevin Chaney, Jr June 6, 20177:23 pm

Gausman uses 13 pitches, notching one strikeout and sitting down the side in order. Seth Smith hits his 2nd leadoff home run of the year, Orioles up 1-0 to end the first.

Kevin Chaney, Jr June 6, 20177:11 pm

First pitch is a strike as the Orioles and Pirates are officially underway at Camden Yards

Kevin Chaney, Jr June 6, 20176:29 pm

The NCAA Women’s Lacrosse National Champion University of Maryland Terrapins are in attendance for tonight’s game.

Kevin Chaney was born and raised in Pasadena, MD. He is now attending the University of Maryland.
