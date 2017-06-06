Orioles Vs. Pirates Live Blog

Good evening everyone. Kevin Chaney will bring you live updates of tonight’s interleague matchup between the Baltimore Orioles (29-26) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-31) starting at 7:05 PM live at Orioles Park at Camden Yards. Kevin Gausman (3-4/ 5.92ERA) will take the mound tonight for the O’s as he faces off against right-handed pitcher Ivan Nova (5-4/ 2.92ERA) for the Pittsburgh Pirates. In-game updates can be found here and on our Twitter @eyeonannapolis. Make sure to follow Kevin’s [email protected] for updates and commentary all throughout the game and all season long.

