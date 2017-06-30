Orioles Starters Jam Up Jays In Toronto

The O’s had been struggling. Severely struggling as a matter of fact, and they have been waiting for the storm to pass. Time will tell if it has, but the Oriole’s series against the Blue Jays was exactly what they were looking for. Gausman and Jimenez combined for 13.1 scoreless innings, and even though the offense could only muster 5 total runs, it didn’t matter as the Orioles take 2-of-3 from the Jays. There have to be big smiles in the clubhouse as the birds come home for a 3-game series against the Rays before seven games on the road against the Brewers and the Twins. Tonight Tillman will face off against Jacob Faria and his 2.10 ERA at 7:05 in Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Followed by Bundy vs. Odorizzi and then Gausman vs. Cobb.

Ubaldo Jimenez: The Orioles are riding high after Jimenez goes eight innings with only two hits and eight strikeouts and people are already betting that he is turning a corner. However, Jimenez starts poorly and ends poorly. Headed into last night’s game, opposing teams leadoff hitter in the batting order is hitting a lineup-high .406 (13-for-32) with three home runs against Jiménez. Opponents are hitting .313 (20-for-64) with four home runs when leading off an inning against him. With a 0-0 count batters are 11-for-34 (.324) against him. With a 0-1 and 1-0 count, batters are 7-for-20 (.350) and 7-for-22 (.318) respectively. But don’t worry, he has had three starts against the National League where he has been the pitcher we hoped he would be. He pitched 7.2 innings against Cincinnati, 7.2 against the Nationals and 7.0 against the Cardinals. So if the O’s make the World Series, they’re in good shape.

Wade Miley: Miley worked five innings, giving up six hits with three earned runs, four walks, five strike outs and two homeruns. This start was Miley’s sixth start in the month of June. In his first five starts he has gone 2-2 with a 7.94 ERA (20 ER/22.2 IP), 11 walks and 18 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting .330 (33- for-100) against him, with a .396 OBP and slugging .490. Entering that game, his 7.94 ERA was the highest in a month since he had an 8.62 ERA in four starts in April of 2015. He has a career 4.73 ERA (92 ER/175.0 IP) in the month of June; his highest ERA for any month in which he has made at least two starts for his career (March 5.40 ERA in one career start).

Kevin Gausman: Kevin Gausman earned his first win in June after throwing 5.1 scoreless innings in the 3–1 victory on Tuesday. The game was the first of Gausman’s 17 starts this season in which he did not allow a run. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Gausman’s scoreless outing snapped a streak of 45 consecutive games in which an Orioles starting pitcher allowed a run. The only team with a longer such streak this season was the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starters allowed at least one run in 58 straight games from April 10-June 14.

