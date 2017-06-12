Orioles Season in Danger After Sweep in Bronx

After going 12-16 last month, the Baltimore Orioles once again find themselves struggling. The O’s were swept by the New York Yankees this weekend and gave up a jaw-dropping 38 runs in the three-game series. The Orioles bats were held nearly silent combining for 13 hits in 92 AB’s, a .141 team average. Chris Tillman and Kevin Gausman combined for an embarrassing 4 2/3 innings pitched. The Orioles are now 6.5 games behind the Yankees, 2.5 behind the Red Sox and half a game behind the Rays. The Orioles finish this road trip in Chicago against the White Sox tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10. Wade Miley is your projected starter for Monday followed by Asher, Bundy, and Tillman.

Bundy: Bundy pitched 6 innings giving up three runs on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks on 105 pitches. Bundy seems to be the only consistent and reliable pitcher on the Orioles roster. He is not pitching well enough to be considered an “ace” by today’s standards, but he is exactly where the Orioles want him to be. He is currently 4th in the American League in innings pitched with 82.2, 7th in ERA with 3.05 and tied for 27th in strikeouts with 59.

Tillman: There is no real answer for Tillman regarding this year’s performance. Currently, he is 1-4 in seven starts. He has given up 45 hits, surrendered 27 runs (7 of them home runs), and has an ERA of 8.01. Obviously, this situation is a product of the injury to his right shoulder that kept him from making his 4th consecutive opening day start, but if the injury is lingering and Tillman is struggling to get through the first inning it may be time to let someone else take a shot. It can’t get any worse, right?

Gausman: This one kills me. In March all of the hype was around Kevin Gausman taking the next step and becoming the starter the O’s needed, the starter the O’s had waited for, the starter the O’s deserved. Unfortunately, Gausman 3-5 in 14 starts. He has a 6.49 ERA and is allowing batters to average .332 against him. He has given up 98 hits, allowing 50 earned runs and allowed 12 home runs. On Sunday he managed an embarrassing 3.1 innings with 8 hits, 7 earned runs (five of them in the first inning) and a big goose egg in strikeouts.

