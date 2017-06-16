Orioles In The Basement After White Sox Series

The Baltimore Orioles (32-33) dropped three of four against the struggling Chicago White Sox (29-36). An idea that seemed impossible a month ago is now a reality, the O’s are below .500 and tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for last place in the American League East Division. How could that happen? Simply put, the Orioles starting pitching issues are finally catching up to Buck Showalter’s ability to manage around it. Dylan Bundy is the only starter with double-digit quality starts with 11. The next closest behind him is Wade Miley with five. Of the 65 starting opportunities so far this season, the Orioles starters only have 28 quality starts. This month alone, the Orioles starters have given up 61 runs, 14 of those being home runs. Since their 22-10 mark last May, which was the best record in baseball at the time, the Orioles Starters have a league worst 6.85 ERA.

Pitchers

Tillman (1-5): Tillman made some strides this series as he trudged through 5.1 innings against the White Sox. Unfortunately, he notched his fifth straight loss. The Sox were all over him for most of the game, tallying 11 hits and a home run. Tillman did show some signs of life with his 6 strikeouts, but he was unable to find that second win of the season. The White Sox are the only team that Tilly has managed to beat this season, and after this loss, we may be looking at rock bottom for the former Orioles #1.

Bundy (7-5): Bundy is still the best option the Orioles have. Even on an off day where the 25-year-old could only manage 5 innings, he gave the Birds the best chance of winning, even if it was because of a career first grand slam from Wellington Castillo. Bundy gave up six hits, four earned runs and a homer while adding four strikeouts to his team leading 63. His seven wins and 3.29 ERA are also the best on the team.

Asher (2-5): Asher survived, if you can really call it that, five innings against the white sox, but not without giving up six hits and six earned runs including his fifth home run this season. His only came against Boston, which is also his only start that went past the fifth inning. In his last four starts, Asher has allowed 19 runs on 22 hits.

Miley (2-4): This season Miley only has two starts where he didn’t make it past the third inning. His last start against the Pirates and the 0.2 inning performance against the White Sox where he was hit by back-to-back line drives. His second chance against the White Sox saw him pulled after 2.1 innings with six hits, six earned runs (this is all starting to sound like a broken record) with zero strikeouts and two walks. The six-year veteran from Southeastern Louisiana earned his place in the starting rotation at the beginning of the season after competing with Jubaldo Jimenez, but he has only five total innings pitched over his last two starts and has surrendered 10 runs in that span.

Position Players

Mancini: What is there to say about the Orioles rookie sensation? I’ll say this, if it weren’t for Aaron Judge, he would undoubtedly be in the ROTY conversation. He once again played above his rookie status going 7-16 with 4RBI. With Davis currently on the 10-day DL recovering from an Oblique injury, Mancini has an opportunity to flash some leather at first to go along with his .298 batting average, 34 RBI’s and 10 home runs.

Castillo: This is tough. It’s nice that Castillo went 4-15 with 6 RBI’s and a grand slam in this series. It’s nice that he is arguably responsible for the Orioles first win since the dramatic 2-game series against the Pirates. But Castillo is a contributing member of the Orioles pitching staff in many ways. So, in many ways, he is also partially responsible for the current situation the starting rotation is facing. Still, that was on heck of a first career grand slam.

Schoop: Schoop went 5-14 with 2RBI against the White Sox and continues his strong 2017 campaign. This year, Schoop is batting .340 with runners on base, .370 with RISP, and .333 with RISP and 2 outs. He is currently tied for second among all second basemen for home runs (11), 4th in RBI’s (36) and 2nd in doubles.

