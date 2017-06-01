Orioles Continue Winning Ways Against AL East

The Baltimore Orioles (27-24) ended their dismal month of May the best way possible, taking two of three from the New York Yankees (30-20). The Orioles are in third place in the AL East, but have a division best 19-11 record against AL East opponents. The Orioles will look to continue their success within the division Thursday night against the Boston Red Sox (29-23) for a four game series at Camden Yards.

Pitchers

Dylan Bundy: Bundy earned his sixth win of the season after 7.0 solid innings. He allowed only two runs and seven hits with one walk and three strike outs on a season low 95 pitches. The Orioles are 7-4 this season when Bundy takes the mound, and 2-0 against the Yankees in his career. He has 10 quality starts in his 11 attempts this season, and this was his second straight game pitching 7 innings.

Chris Tillman: Tillman suffered his second straight loss Tuesday night against the Yankees after allowing five runs on seven hits. Tillman is struggling early in his 2017 campaign and early in games. This was the second start in a row that he allowed multiple runs in the first inning. Currently, he has a first inning ERA of 9.00 (5 ER/5.0 IP). Tuesday night he only managed 2.2 innings of work, his shortest outing since September 22, 2016 against the Boston Red Sox (1.2 innings).

Kevin Gausman: Gausman earned the win thanks in large part to Adam Jones and the rest of the Baltimore lineup finally coming back to life. He threw 106 pitches, giving up eight hits and three runs (two ER) with five walks and four strike outs. Though it’s not ideal for Gausman to still be struggling this late into the season, he managed to keep himself in the game into the sixth and win the rubber match.

Fielders

Jones: Jones came back from injury and reignited the Baltimore offense with a 3-5 performance that included a home run, double and five RBI’s. Including the injury time, Jones hadn’t been on base since going 1-4 on May 22nd. In May, Jones had five home runs and 15 RBI’s with a .228 Avg.

Machado: May has been a month to forget for the gold glove winning 3rd basemen. He had 22 hits in 115 AB for an Avg. of .191 including 31 strike outs, however he did manage to hit six home runs. He is currently 0-18 dating back to May 27th, where he went 1-4 against the Houston Astros.

Mancini: Mancini has been nothing short of spectacular this season and exactly what the Orioles have been looking for, someone who hits for average and also has the possibility to drive the ball over the fence. In May, Mancini managed a modest .342 batting average with two home runs and four doubles. This series, he went 4-11 with one RBI.

Related

Category: Local News, Post To FB, Sports