Offensive outburst carried Baysox to a 13-7 win

The Bowie Baysox (33-36) plated 13 runs on 17 hits and took the series from the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (28-39) with a 13-7 victory in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie.

The Baysox had 11 extra-base hits in the game.

In a seven-run first, Aderlin Rodriguez came through with a two-run double, while Jay Gonzalez plated a run with an RBI triple and there were RBI doubles in the inning from Audry Perez and Cedric Mullins to give the Baysox a 7-0 advantage.

The seven runs in the inning ties a season-high for Bowie after they also plated seven on April 29 vs. Akron.

Fisher Cats starter Jon Harris (2-7) gave up the seven runs on eight hits in 0.2 IP.

New Hampshire got a pair back in the second to cut the lead to 7-2.

Garabez Rosa’s monster solo shot in the second extended the lead for the Baysox to 8-2. The home run traveled 474 feet, the longest home run hit by a Baysox player this season.

In the top of the fourth, Andrew Guillotte led off with a single, took second on a wild pitch, went to third on a groundout and scored on Alex Monsalve’s RBI groundout to bring the Fisher Cats within 8-4.

Baysox starter John Means (3-7) surrendered the four runs (three earned) on seven hits to go along with a walk and three strikeouts over five innings of work.

Rodriguez quickly answered for Bowie with a solo shot in the home half of the frame off of RHP Dusty Isaacs(2.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 4 K) to make it a 9-4 game. The home run was Rodriguez’s 12th of the season.

A two-run sixth for New Hampshire made it a three-run game at 9-6. Guillotte hit a solo shot off of Bowie RHPScott McGough (1.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K) in the frame.

Rosa struck again in the sixth with a solo shot off of LHP Jose Fernandez (1.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, BB, 2 K) to stretch the Bowie lead to 10-6. The home run was Rosa’s eighth of the season. Following Rosa’s home run, a pair of singles put two men on and both runners scored on Perez’s two-run double.

Erick Salcedo’s sac fly in the eighth scored DJ Stewart and opened up a 13-6 advantage for Bowie.

Gonzalez (2-3, 2B, 3B, RBI, R), Perez (3-5, 3 2B, 3 RBI, R), Rodriguez (3-5, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 3 R), Rosa (3-5, 2B, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 3 R) and Stewart (3-5, RBI, 3 R) all had multi-hit games for the Baysox.

The multi-homer game was the second of Rosa’s career, the other coming in Game five of the 2015 Eastern League Championship Series.

Perez’s three doubles tied a franchise record and marked the first three double game of his career.

RHP Lucas Long (3.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 3 K) tossed the final three innings for Bowie to notch his fourth save of the year.

The Baysox will have an off day Monday before opening a three-game set with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Tuesday night at NYSEG Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. with RHP David Hess (6-4, 4.70) on the mound for Bowie against Binghamton RHP Mickey Jannis (4-2, 4.10).

