North Beach woman sentenced to 8 years for fatal car crash

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced today that Lauren Renee Scott, 28, of North Beach, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Donna M. Schaeffer to 8 years in prison with 5 years of supervised probation upon release for two counts of Negligent Manslaughter for the deaths of Daniel and Kayla Amos from a violent crash caused by Ms. Scott.

“Let this be an example of the tragedies brought on by heroin use,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “Lauren Scott has been brought to justice for her exceptionally reckless behavior, but the terrible loss of these two young lives will be felt by family, friends, and our community forever.”

On February 14, 2016, Lauren Scott was operating a 2002 Toyota Camry in the northbound lane of Solomons Island Road when her vehicle crossed over the center lane lines into the southbound lane. Scott’s vehicle, of which she was the only occupant, drove head-on into a 2011 Honda Civic, occupied by the driver, Daniel Brian Amos, age 21, and his wife, Kayla Nicole Amos, age 20. Mr. and Mrs. Amos where out that afternoon celebrating their six month wedding anniversary.

Daniel Amos was pronounced dead at the scene. Kayla Amos was flown in grave condition to the University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. Kayla Amos was pronounced dead the following morning.

“I believe Dan and Kayla are in Heaven celebrating all the good that God has accomplished through this tragedy,” said Kevin Amos, father of Dan Amos. “We really believe, and so did Dan and Kayla, that God doesn’t cause these tragedies but, according to scripture, brings about changed hearts and changed lives, for the better, through these painful times.”

Defendant, Lauren Scott was also transported to the Shock Trauma Center with non-life threatening injuries immediately after the collision. A toxicology screen revealed the presence of cannabinoids and opiates in Ms. Scott’s urine. Scott told nurses that she had injected heroin the morning of the accident, and had not slept prior to the collision because she had “used.”

Jacki Cosner, mother of Kayla Amos, stated: “over the past year I have learned so much about the world of drugs, specifically opiates and the horrible world those people drawn to it endure. I may not have been living with it for years, but I certainly have since February 14, 2016 – I consider myself a mom that lost her children to heroin. If you are considering drugs, please understand that saying ‘NO’ will not only save your life but could be saving the lives of someone else.”

Lauren Scott pleaded guilty to two counts of Negligent Manslaughter on April 25, 2017.

Judge Donna M. Schaeffer presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorney Michael McGraw and Deputy State’s Attorney Jonathon Church prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

