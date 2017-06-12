New CaliBurger set to open later this month in Annapolis’ Harbour Center

CaliBurger™ and local master franchise partner Sumeet Goel, announced today that construction on its second Maryland location has been completed in the Annapolis Harbour Center.

Sumeet Goel already has a strong presence in the Annapolis community with his partner, Dr. Kirti Malhotra who works at the Anne Arundel Medical Center. The couple also own the Baja Fresh restaurants in Annapolis, and Arundel Mills, both are also long time residents of Anne Arundel County.

“We could not be more excited to bring Caliburger to the great city of Annapolis Maryland. It is such a beautiful city and has an amazing community that we are excited to serve.,” said Goel.

CaliBurger is known for its fresh ingredients and sources them from local suppliers. After a very successful first year in Columbia, Maryland, CaliBurger will now be serving its “California style” burgers to customers in the capital city of Annapolis at the Annapolis Harbour Center on Solomons Island Road, in late June of 2017 (pending inspections).

This will be Caliburger’s 7th North American installment, and is projected to be at 50 restaurants world wide by the end of 2017.

