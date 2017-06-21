MTPA announces summer concert series

Maryland Theatre for the Performing Arts (MTPA) is excited to launch an artist showcase series this summer. They are partnering with Naptownmusic to celebrate and promote local performers and artists. This free series offers family-friendly activities to celebrate music and food every Wednesday evening from 6:00-8:00 pm, June 21 to August 30 at MTPA’s outdoor Stage One site at Park Place in Annapolis. Reservations are not required and while the events are free to attend, MTPA will accept donations at the door. Low-cost underground parking is available on-site with entrances on West Street and Taylor Avenue. Guests should bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the music.

“We are so happy to work with Naptownmusic to showcase these fine artists at our Stage One venue. With live music, great food and good friends, MTPA’s Stage One park is a perfect place to enjoy a summer evening in Annapolis. While MTPA ultimately plans to build a world-class indoor performing arts center at Park Place, for now, we embrace the outdoors and hope to see many of our neighbors at Stage One this summer!”

What: MTPA’s Artists in the Park

When: Wednesdays, 6:00-8:00 pm, June 21 to August 30, 2017

Where: MTPA’s Stage One site, Park Place, Annapolis, MD 21401

Who: A selection of talented local performers, paired with food vendors, each week

Tickets: FREE! Food available for purchase on-site.

The performance lineup for Artists in the Park includes:

June 21: Shawn Owen of Shawn Owen Band (The SOBs) (www.shawnowenband.com/)

(www.shawnowenband.com/) June 28: Jason Morton of Chesapeake Sons (www.reverbnation.com/chesapeakesons)

(www.reverbnation.com/chesapeakesons) July 5: Brandon Hardesty of Bumpin Uglies (www.bumpinugliesmusic.com/)

(www.bumpinugliesmusic.com/) July 12: Skribe (www.skribestudios.com/)

(www.skribestudios.com/) July 19: Sean Hetrick of Sean Hetrick & the Leftovers (www.seanhetrickandtheleftovers.bandcamp.com/releases)

(www.seanhetrickandtheleftovers.bandcamp.com/releases) July 26: Black Rhinoceros (www.reverbnation.com/blackrhinoceros)

(www.reverbnation.com/blackrhinoceros) August 2: Jordan Sokel of Pressing Strings (www.reverbnation.com/jordansokel)

(www.reverbnation.com/jordansokel) August 9: Skribe (www.skribestudios.com/)

(www.skribestudios.com/) August 16: Alexander Peters (www.alexanderpetersmusic.com/)

(www.alexanderpetersmusic.com/) August 23: Angela Charles (www.angelacharlesmusic.com)

(www.angelacharlesmusic.com) August 30: Black Rhinoceros (www.reverbnation.com/blackrhinoceros)

Local restaurants and different food vendors will provide great options for food each week. For our first event on June 21, 2 Bold Chefs & a Truck (www.facebook.com/2-BOLD-Chefs-a-Truck) will provide their signature Mediterranean cuisine on-site for purchase. Additional food vendors include Azure at The Westin (www.azureannapolis.com), among others.

Artists, vendors and dates are subject to change. For the current schedule of performers and vendors, please visit Naptownmusic (www.naptownmusic.us or their free app, available in iTunes & Google Play) and www.mtpa-annapolis.org.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information please contact Julia Malecki, MTPA Executive Director, at [email protected] or 410-626-6055.

