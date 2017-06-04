Maryland wins award for new driver’s license design

Maryland’s Driver’s License (DL) and Identification Card (ID) has recently been named the recipient of a 2017 Élan Award for Card Manufacturing Excellence. The award honors innovative card manufacturers, personalizers, issuers, and suppliers who support a commitment to design quality, technical innovation, and the future of the global card industry.

“Residents, businesses, and law enforcement can be proud we are getting international recognition for having the most secure driver’s license in the nation,” said Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn.

The Maryland Proud cards feature multiple layers of security to help prevent identity theft and fraud. Security features include:

• Polycarbonate card body — more durable and tamper-resistant;

• Laser engraving — maximum protection against forgery;

• Changeable laser image — allows two or more images to occupy the same area; and

• Tactile text — raised print making it difficult to tamper.

“The Maryland driver’s license was last updated in 2003 and this new technology is a tremendous improvement,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Christine E Nizer. “In addition to the high level of security the cards contain, we are also showing our pride in the State of Maryland with the iconic state symbols prominently highlighted.”

The cards also proudly feature iconic Maryland symbols, including the Chesapeake blue crab, Oriole bird and the State House.

To learn more about the Maryland Proud driver’s licenses and ID cards, visit www.mva.maryland.gov/secureid.

Gemalto is the MDOT MVA’s partner in providing the Maryland Proud driver’s license and ID card for Maryland residents. The Élan Awards are presented by the International Card Manufacturers Association (ICMA), a global trade association for card manufacturers. Gemalto received the Élan Award on behalf of the Maryland Proud driver’s license and ID card at the 27th annual ICMA Card Manufacturing and Personalization EXPO held recently in Orlando, Florida. ICMA honors its members’ world class achievements in both card design and technology innovation through its Élan Awards. The ICMA Élan Awards for Card Manufacturing Excellence celebrates the pinnacle of design innovation, security, and technical achievements in the industry by leading manufacturers from around the globe.

