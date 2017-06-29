Maryland Seafood Festival adds private cabanas for 50th Anniversary

Endless summer fun continues at the 50th Annual Maryland Seafood Festival (MSF) on September 9th & 10th at Sandy Point State Park, entertaining young and old with eclectic music, exciting contests and flavorful foods. New this year, private cabanas! Enjoy the festival from your own private space at Sandy Point State Park. It is perfect for a family reunion, corporate outing, or just a group of friends having a good time. And, each cabana can be customized for you from bare bones, to fully catered with unlimited beverages!

Saturday will host the popular 27th Annual Capital’s Crab Soup Cook-off, a festival favorite with attendees voting on their favorite soup. Swing and sing along with local bands while savoring over 100 mouth watering foods sold by professional and non-profit food vendors. Back by popular demand is the sand soccer! And the Kids Zone will occupy youngsters with entertainment, face painting, and balloon bounce fun. The Chef Demo Tent showcases area chefs preparing and sharing samples of their favorite seafood dishes while relaxing acoustical music is carried by the breeze of the bay. Stroll through the Chesapeake Arts Village to enjoy and shop with local artisans showcasing their Chesapeake Bay inspired crafts and products. When you are done satisfying your shopping whims, head to the Craft Beer Tasting Tent for new and favorite craft beers while enjoying the Navy and Ravens games.

Bring your family, friends and sunscreen and hop on the convenient shuttle bus at Anne Arundel Community College to relax and enjoy a day on the bay supporting Festival charities. Visit www.mdseafoodfestival.com for tickets and information.

