Maryland Hall to host Block Party to kick off Annapolis Arts Week

Block Party for Annapolis Arts Week. Maryland Hall is participating in this year’s Annapolis Arts Week – A week-long celebration of the Arts. Join us on Saturday, June 3rd from 4 – 7 pm for a district-wide kick-off block party! More information can be found by visiting www.marylandhall.org.

Park at Maryland Hall and experience gallery exhibitions, family-friendly crafts, and artists-in-residence open studios. Enjoy art demonstrations by multiple Maryland Hall artists and instructors. Beer and wine will be available for purchase before you make your way to Gallery Row on West Street!

RAFFLE – Enter for a chance to win artwork by our Artists-in-Residence c.l.bigelow, mixed media sculptor, and Elizabeth Kendall, ceramic artist. Proceeds will be donated to Maryland Hall’s Scholarship Fund which enables students to take classes for free or at reduced fees throughout the year. 1 ticket $10 | 3 tickets $25.

Don’t forget to come to our FREE Summer concert, Eastport Oyster Boys on Thursday, June 8th at 6:30 pm and the closing reception for the Yumi Hogan, Freedom of Nature exhibit, Saturday, June 10 from 2 – 3:30 pm.

Maryland Hall is supported by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency funded by the State of Maryland and the National Endowment for the Arts, and a grant from the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County. Additional support comes from sponsors including: The Helena Foundation, AT&T, Comcast, Wells Fargo, RPH Architecture, M&T Bank, Sandy Spring Bank, Towne Transport, Manis Canning & Associates, Annapolis Hyundai, BB&T, Black Turtle Services, Gromely Jarashow Bowman, Kure, RBC Wealth Management, The RC Group, Double Tree Annapolis, Maryland Eye Associates Whiting Turner and Ziger/Snead.

For more information or to order tickets, contact the Maryland Hall Box Office at 410-280-5640 or visitwww.marylandhall.org. Box office hours are Monday – Friday from noon – 5 pm. Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts is located at 801 Chase Street, Annapolis.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB