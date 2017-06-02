Maryland Hall, A Tribute to Linnell Bowen – June 9th

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts (MHCA) will present Living a Legacy: A Tribute to Linnell Bowen,on Friday, June 9, 7:30 pm in the Main Theatre. Tickets are $50 with 100% of ticket proceeds benefitting The Campaign for Maryland Hall. Visit marylandhall.org to purchase tickets.

The MHCA Board of Directors invites you to an event to honor Linnell Bowen’s 21 years as President/CEO of Maryland Hall and one of the foremost arts advocates in the Annapolis region. Under her leadership, Maryland Hall has become the regional arts center, carrying out its mission to provide Art for All through educational activities and performing and visual arts programs. MHCA is home to four resident companies: the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, the Annapolis Opera, Live Arts Maryland and the Ballet Theatre of Maryland. All four organizations are participating in the Tribute program along with influential speakers and a champagne toast by Yumi Hogan, Maryland’s First Lady.

“The reason that Maryland Hall has been as successful as it has been is due to the hard work, grit and dedication of Linnell Bowen,” says Speaker of the House Michael Busch, who will be ‘roasting’ Bowen at the Tribute event. “Linnell knows every brick of that building, every student who crosses the threshold, and every artist who performs at Maryland Hall. Annapolis would not be competitive in the State arts scene today without Linnell Bowen’s vision and love for this endeavor.” The Tribute, designed by Live Arts’ Creative Director J. Ernest Green, incorporates visual, audio, video and dramatic arts, a fitting evening for the leader that put the Annapolis arts’ scene on the map.

All proceeds from tickets sales will go towards the Capital Campaign (The Campaign for Maryland Hall), an endeavor that has raised over $11 million to date, funding the modernization and expansion of the main Theatre in 2015 and upcoming additions. Construction begins this summer on a professional Production Wing, the first-ever addition to the building, which will bring new accessible features to the historic building. Plans are underway for a second addition, a Patron Wing that will complete the Community Theater (currently the gym) enhancing Maryland Hall’s role as a gathering place for all, with spaces for small theater and concerts, conferences and student projects, and will open up new exhibit and teaching spaces.

In fun and unexpected ways, the Tribute will highlight the exceptional accomplishments in the arts in Annapolis over the last 20 years. Patrons should purchase tickets now as a sold-out night is expected! Patrons may also make a tribute gift in Linnell’s name, which includes a mention in the printed program. For more information or to order tickets, contact the Maryland Hall Box Office at 410-280-5640 or visit www.marylandhall.org . Box office hours are Monday – Friday from noon – 5 pm. Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts is located at 801 Chase Street, Annapolis.

Maryland Hall is supported by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency funded by the State of Maryland and the National Endowment for the Arts, and a grant from the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County as well as individual and corporate funders. Additional support for the Tribute event comes from sponsors including: Comcast NBCUniversal; Gormley, Jarashow & Bowman LLC; Homestead Gardens; Metropolitan Café; Art at Large; Clean Cuts; Cerebral Lounge; and Ken’s Creative Kitchen.

Related

Category: Entertainment, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB