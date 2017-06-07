Man sentenced to 35 years for Jessup rape

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced yesterday that John Walter Lewis Ramsey, IV, 28, of Jessup, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Stacy W. McCormack to 75 years in prison suspend all but 35 years for First Degree Rape of his family member. Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced yesterday that John Walter Lewis Ramsey, IV, 28, of Jessup, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Stacy W. McCormack to 75 years in prison suspend all but 35 years for First Degree Rape of his family member.

“My sympathies are with the victim of this brutal sexual assault,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “I would like to thank Judge McCormack for holding Mr. Ramsay accountable for the irreparable damage he caused when he chose to force himself on a member of his own family.”

Anne Arundel County Police department responded to a report of rape. Detectives met with the victim at Howard County General Hospital, where she had been taken for treatment. The victim indicated that at approximately 11 PM on July 19, Ramsey entered her room and sexually assaulted her. He then fled the residence. On July 20, 2016,department responded to a report of rape. Detectives met with the victim at Howard County General Hospital, where she had been taken for treatment. The victim indicated that at approximately 11 PM on July 19, Ramsey entered her room and sexually assaulted her. He then fled the residence.

John Walter Lewis Ramsey, IV entered an Alford plea to First Degree Rape on March 8, 2017. An Alford plea allows the defendant to admit there is sufficient evidence to find guilt in the eyes of the law while still claiming innocence.

Judge Stacy W. McCormack presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorney Pamela Alban prosecuted the case on behalf of the State.

