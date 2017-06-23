Man sentenced to 28 years in prison for attempted murder of brother

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced today that James William Tayman, 49, of Glen Burnie was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge William C. Mulford, II to 28 years in prison with 5 years of supervised probation upon release for Attempted Second Degree Murder. Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced today that James William Tayman, 49, of Glen Burnie was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge William C. Mulford, II to 28 years in prison with 5 years of supervised probation upon release for Attempted Second Degree Murder.

“I would like to thank the responding officers for their swift and heroic action to save the victim’s life,”said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “I am also grateful to Judge Mulford for recognizing the seriousness of this brutal attack, and sentencing the defendant accordingly.”

On September 1, 2016 , police responded to Juneberry Way in Glen Burnie for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with an apparent knife wound on the left side of his neck. He had lost a significant amount of blood and required immediate medical attention.

An investigation revealed that the victim was visiting family when he and his brother, James Tayman, had a verbal argument. James Tayman obtained a knife from the kitchen, held it to the victim’s throat, and cut him.

James William Tayman was found guilty of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Dangerous Weapon: Wear And Carry With Intent To Injure by an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court jury on May 10, 2017.

Judge William C. Mulford, II presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorney James Tuomey prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

