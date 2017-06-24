Man jumps out of moving car at Westfield Annapolis Mall

On June 23, 2017 at approximately 11:12 p.m., officers responded for an injured person in the 100 block of Jennifer Road near West Street in Annapolis. Investigation showed that a Subaru Forester station wagon, operated by Ryan Craig (21) of Sykesville, turned left from Westfield Annapolis Mall to eastbound Jennifer Road. For an unknown reason the front seat passenger, identified as Frederick Greene(29) from Baltimore, opened the door and jumped from the vehicle. The passenger struck his head on the asphalt surface. The passenger was transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center with possible life threatening injuries.

The primary cause of the crash is the passenger intentionally exiting a moving vehicle. Speed, alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected in this case.

Source : AACOPD

