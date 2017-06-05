Machado Red Hot As O’s Split Series With Boston.

The Baltimore Orioles went 2-2 against the Boston Red Sox this past weekend and are now 21-13 against the AL East. The O’s are also boasting an 8-1-1 in 10 home series so far this season which is good for 3rd best home record behind the Yankees and the Astros. The Orioles are off Monday but will resume play on Tuesday, June 6th against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Orioles Park.

Pitching

Wade Miley: Miley earned his second win of the 2017 season allowing one run on five hits with one walk and three strikeouts in 7.0 innings. He threw 109 pitches with 65 strikes during his fifth quality start of the season. He boasts a 1.01 ERA in five home starts. This was his first career win against the Red Sox (his second attempt). Things are still up and down for Miley, but he has shown countless times this season that he has the stuff to get himself out of situations and keep this club in most of the ballgames he starts.

Alec Asher: Asher’s first win as a starter for the Baltimore Orioles came against the Red Sox. He allowed two runs on three hits, including a home run to Pablo Sandoval in the third inning, with no walks and five strikeouts. His 6.1 innings is tied for his longest start of the season, and this is his first start of 2017 without a walk. His five strikeouts are also a season high. With the Jimenez era hopefully coming to a close in Baltimore, Asher is doing as well as most of the O’s starting staff and looks to build on this quality performance. He threw 95 pitches with 64 strikes.

Dylan Bundy: Bundy suffered his fourth loss of the season, only managing 5 innings and throwing 100 pitches with 67 strikes. The 5.0 innings was his shortest outing this season and only his second non-quality start. While the start was not his best work, there is still a lot of upside to the outing. His four hits in the game were tied for a season low and while he did find himself pitching to five full-count situations, he only issued one walk. He has had six straight starts where he has given up a home run, including Saturday night with a 2-run shot from Hanley Ramirez, but has only allowed two or less earned runs in nine of his 12 starts this season.

Chris Tillman: Tillman worked 6 innings, allowing five runs (3 earned) on six hits with four walks and three strikeouts. This is the first time have three consecutive losses since August and September of 2015. This loss also broke his five-game winning streak against the Red Sox that went back to September 2014. His four walks were a season high, and it is now obvious that the injury that kept him from starting the season is lingering. He threw 59 strikes on 103 pitches.

Batting

Manny Machado: Machado has certainly found his bat in the early days of June. His .400 batting average this past series included 6 hits with 2 home runs, 2 doubles, and a walk. On Saturday he smashed a monster 460+ ft. home run into the second deck in left field. He is currently the only player this year with three or more home runs 460 feet or more. He has 10 extra-base hits in 13 games against the Red Sox for the season.

Jonathan Schoop: Schoop doubled in his first and second at-bats Sunday for his 16th and 17th doubles of the season; entered Sunday tied for seventh in the American League in double, and they were his 24th and 25th extra-base hits of the season. On Sunday he was tied for fourth in baseball in extra-base hits among second basemen, is hitting .351 (13-for-37) with runners in scoring position and recorded his second three-hit game of the season. In 13 games against the Red Sox this season, he is hitting .356 (16-for-45) with eight RBI.

Chris Davis: On Sunday, Davis extended his hitting streak to six games with his two-out two-run single in the first inning. He recorded his fifth multi-RBI game of the season and has hit safely in 11 of 13 games against Boston this season, hitting .283 (13-for-46). He is hitting .275 (19-for-69) against left-handers this season. He is currently tied with Manny Machado with 12 home runs this season and is 6th on the team with 24 RBI’s. Unfortunately, he is also leading the Majors with 87 strikes outs while Texas Rangers 3rd Baseman Joey Gallo is in second with 79. His 27 walks are good for first on the team, with only Davis and Machado having over 20.

Notable: After 25 seasons with the Orioles Radio Network, Fred Manfra will retire from broadcasting. The East Baltimore native and Patterson High School graduate joined Orioles Radio broadcasts in 1993. In his nearly 50-year broadcasting career, Manfra has covered NBA Finals and NBA All-Star Games, the Olympics, NHL Stanley Cup Finals and All-Star Games, the Breeder’s Cup, and Triple Crown races, among other marquee events. Good luck on your next endeavor and thanks for the memories.

Related

Category: Local News, Post To FB, Sports