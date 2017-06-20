Lyft and Uber get green light at BWI

The Maryland Board of Public Works has approved contracts to authorize Transportation Network Companies (TNCs) to provide ground transportation services at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The contracts authorize two TNCs, Lyft and Uber, to pick-up and drop-off customers at BWI Marshall.

“Travelers have embraced easy-to-use, reliable, and affordable TNC services,” said Ricky Smith, Chief Executive Officer for BWI Marshall Airport. “We want to ensure access to modern transportation options for local residents and visitors. This approval will help ensure convenient, safe ground transportation service for our airport customers.”

The contracts approved today establish a mechanism for Lyft and Uber to operate at BWI Marshall Airport. Upon full implementation, passengers will be able to request rides to and from BWI Marshall with the rideshare services. The airport will work with the companies to create designated zones for passenger pick-up and drop-off. TNC technologies allow users to hail a ride via smartphone apps.

BWI Marshall Airport offers excellent access for customers using ground transportation and mass transit. In addition to TNCs, travelers may use BWI Airport Taxi or Supreme Airport Shuttle for ground transportation. Transit options include MARC rail, Amtrak, Light Rail, Metrobus, and commuter bus. Information is available on the BWI Marshall Airport website– http://bwiairport.com/en/travel/ground-transportation.

BWI Marshall Airport continues to set records for passenger traffic, with new airlines and service to new markets. With more than 25.1 million passengers, 2016 was a new annual record for passenger traffic at the airport. BWI Marshall Airport has posted strong growth, with 21-straight monthly passenger records through March 2017.

