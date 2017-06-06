Lothian teen killed in head-on crash

On June 6, 2017 at approximately 3:44 p.m., officers responded to a crash on (Old) Southern Maryland Boulevard near Sands Road in Lothian. Investigation showed that a Honda Civic, operated by Stephanie Michelle Musser, was northbound on (Old) Southern Maryland Boulevard just south of Sands Road when it crossed into the southbound lane. As a result, the Honda struck a southbound Chevrolet Express van, operated by Richard Douglas Casey, nearly head-on. Musser, 18 of Lothian, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene. She was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. Casey, of Chesapeake Beach, was flown to Prince George’s Hospital Center with serious injuries.

The primary cause of the crash is Musser’s failure to drive right of center. Excessive speed is believed to be a factor. Alcohol and/or drugs are unknown pending toxicology results. The Traffic Safety Section is handing the investigation and any charges would be after review by the State’s Attorney.

Source : AACOPD

