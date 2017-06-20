Lorde to play The Anthem; tickets on sale Friday

Poised to become the premiere stop for arena and major concert hall shows, The Anthem has been chosen by international superstar Lorde for her upcoming arena tour. I.M.P. will present Lorde at The Anthem April 8, 2018.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10am through ticketfly.com and at the 9:30 Club, Merriweather Post Pavilion and Lincoln Theatre during normal box office hours.

With its audience capacity and full-arena production capabilities, The Anthem will be the arena alternative, “We’re not kidding around here,” said Seth Hurwitz, chairman of I.M.P. and co-owner of The Anthem and the 9:30 Club.

Earlier this week, I.M.P. announced that The Anthem will open its doors at The Wharf on D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront October 12, 2017 for the first time — with hometown favorite Foo Fighters taking the stage.

After taking a tour of The Anthem recently, Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl said, “The new place is set to become the number one venue in America. It has the illusion of a stadium, but the intimacy of a nightclub. It’s perfect. From a production standpoint it’s got everything an arena-touring band would need, but it offers a tighter vibe with an audience than those bigger rooms.”

Over the next several weeks, I.M.P. will announce dozens of shows that will play The Anthem this year.

Just blocks from the National Mall, The Anthem will cost $60 million to build and is part of The Wharf, the waterfront development by PN Hoffman and Madison Marquette. The Anthem will have a flexible capacity of anywhere from 2,500 to a maximum of 6,000, with many seated and general admission configurations. It accomplishes this as the 9:30 Club does, with a moveable stage and backdrop, virtually undetectable between one capacity and another.