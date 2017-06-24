Local grad receives $1000 from Blades of Green Scholarship

The Blades of Green Scholarship Committee has selected local student Carly Anello to receive the 2017 award. Anello plans to attend Coastal Carolina University, where she will study Marine Science.

The scholarship is awarded based on academic excellence and the pursuit and passion of further study in environmental education, and this year Blades of Green received 72 applications.

After saving baby ducklings from an oil spill on a family vacation, Anello knew the path she wanted to take in life. With a degree in marine biology, Carly plans to do a lot of good for our waters, and her ideal career is working one-on-one with marine creatures. “I intend to save many marine animals in my future, from sea turtles to dolphins, and even the local striped bass in the Chesapeake Bay,” Anello states.

Anello graduated from Chesapeake High School in Pasadena, Maryland, where she had distinguished herself through her strong commitment to education and the environment. Her impressive academic qualifications and passion for the marine environment marked Anello as a perfect candidate for the Blades of Green Scholarship.

Everyone at Blades of Green wishes Anello the best in her pursuit of excellence in her studies.

Brad Leahy, Owner and Vice President of Blades of Green, is committed to sustainable and green operating practices with his business. It is in this spirit that the scholarship was created. “It is important to foster the next generation of environmental stewardship,” said Mr. Leahy.

As part of the ongoing effort to advance environmental education, Blades of Green will continue to fund promising students in the field. The 2018 scholarship is accepting applicants on a rolling basis. Learn more about the Blades of Green Scholarship Fund.

