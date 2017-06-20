Limited chances to see the INSIDE of the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse

The Annapolis Maritime Museum is pleased to announce the 2017 sailing dates for the iconic Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse tours. The Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse is a National Historic Landmark and one of only ten lighthouses in the country to be bestowed this honor. Built in 1875, it is arguably the most recognized lighthouse in Maryland.

Two tours will be available daily, at 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., on the following dates in 2017:

July 1st, July 15th, and July 29th; August 5th and August 19th;

September 2nd, September 9th, and September 30th; and October 7th.

Tours depart from the Annapolis Maritime Museum in Eastport, and are hosted by the U.S. Lighthouse Society. These are the only tours that also provide access with an interior tour of the historic lighthouse.

“This year we are excited to begin our second decade of bringing the public aboard this National Historic Landmark to see the rooms restored and experience how the Keepers lived aboard. Our docents engage the public with stories of the lighthouse’s history and an inside look at the furnishings and equipment from different stages of its history,” said Bob Stevenson from the U.S. Lighthouse Society.

Tours to the lighthouse last approximately two hours, including an interior tour. A 30-minute scenic Bay cruise is followed by a one-hour docent-led tour of the historic lighthouse interior. On the way back to the Annapolis Maritime Museum, a photo opportunity allows visitors to capture images of the lighthouse from all angles.

The lighthouse is jointly owned by the Annapolis Maritime Museum and the U.S. Lighthouse Society. Tours leave from the dock of the Annapolis Maritime Museum, located at 723 Second Street in Annapolis’s Eastport neighborhood. To purchase tickets, visit www.amaritime.org, call 415-362-7255, or email [email protected].

Each ticket sold helps maintain the lighthouse to keep it preserved for future generations. Tours are limited to 18 persons and reservations must be made in advance. Tickets are $75 per person.

Editors Note: We have done this and it is fantastic. See our photos here !

