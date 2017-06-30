Library partners with Discover Books to collect unwanted books

Officials for the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) today announced a new partnership with Discover Books. The popular book redistributor and retailer has installed blue book collection bins at each of AACPL’s 15 libraries. Books collected at these bins will be donated to charitable organizations, sold or properly recycled. A portion of the sale of these books will benefit the library.

Discover Books is one of the largest online used booksellers and sources of literary donations to charitable organizations in North America. To date, the organization has donated more than 9 million books to those in need, has diverted over 500 million pounds of books from landfills and has generated over $10 million in new revenue for libraries.

“We are excited to partner with Discover Books to help our customers get rid of unwanted materials in a way that benefits the library, protects the environment and supports literacy efforts across the globe,” said AACPL CEO Hampton “Skip” Auld.

Discover Books accepts materials in good condition including:

Hardback and Paperback Books

DVDs

Music CDs and Books on CDs

Playaway Audiobooks

Moldy materials, encyclopedias or reference books such as dictionaries, textbooks from 2000 or earlier, teacher’s editions, VHS and cassette tapes or magazines will not be accepted.

Anne Arundel County residents are encouraged to bring their unwanted books to any blue Discover Books bin located in the parking lot of any of the 15 library branches. For the library’s materials donation policy, visit the website at http://www.aacpl.net/materials-donations.

