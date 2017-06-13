Intoxicated man charged with firing gun in Annapolis townhome community

On June 13, 2017 at approximately 12:02 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Stonewood Court in Annapolis for the report of shots being fired in the townhouse community. One of the callers gave specific information regarding the suspect who was firing guns behind a row of townhouses, some of which were occupied during the incident. Police officers and K-9 responded to the community and observed the suspect in the rear yard armed with a handgun and a shotgun with spent shell casings around him. The suspect, who appeared to be intoxicated, was taken into custody without incident. There were no reported injuries. The suspect is a resident of the community where the shots were fired. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Eastern District at 410-222-6145.

Arrested:

Paul Gerald Peterson

1200 block Stonewood Court

Source : AACOPD

