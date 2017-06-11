In the Vane of The Eagles — June 26th

The Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc. (AMFM) will continue its critically acclaimed “In the Vane Of…” series at Rams Head On Stage later this month with a tribute to The Eagles!

At the “In the Vane of…” concerts, local Annapolis musicians play one cover song to pay tribute to a specific legendary artist and also perform a song they have written about, relating to, or sounding like this artist. The following showcases are remaining for 2017: In the Vane of the Eagles on June 26, and In the Vane of Bruce Springsteen on September 18. Artists performing at these shows will be announced at a later date. All shows will begin at 7 PM.

Previous artists used as inspiration and paid tribute through the “In the Vane of…” series include Tom Petty, Led Zeppelin, Johnny Cash, Fleetwood Mac, The Beatles, and the Rolling Stones.

Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc. (AMFM) is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization created to provide temporary financial relief to professional Annapolis musicians who cannot work due to sickness, injury, or any other circumstance leaving them unable to perform. This fund acts as an emergency relief fund for lost income. Additionally, the organization provides scholarship funds to further educate young Annapolis area musicians. To learn more about AMFM visit www.am-fm.org.

