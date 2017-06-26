Hundreds gather at City Dock to press for State of Emergency on racism in Maryland

Carl Snowden , Rev. Steven Tillett, Councilman Pete Smith, Raegan Parker, Rev. Mike Barry and other community leaders led a protest rally at City Dock, the site where Kunte Kinte was sold into slavery to a Virginia plantation owner. Enough is Enough was the message.

The senseless murder of Lt. Richard Collins on the University of Maryland campus and an incident at Crofton Middle School where a noose was found hanging seemed to be the catalyst to organize. Hundreds of protesters had signs around their necks with photos of people of color and descriptions of how they died.

Rev. Tillett said, “Each of these people were killed and n o one was held accountable. People that is a problem.”

Anne Arundel County Councilman Pete Smith, who shepherded a resolution earlier this month denouncing racism, spoke of his experiences. While many suggest that a resolution is not enough, Smith pointed out that the US resolved to put a man on the moon under President Kennedy administration. And a short 7 years later it was done. Smith emphasizes that the moon was outside of this world and racism is inside this world.

Many passersby stopped and joined to listen and dozens of cars honked their horns in support. Other than Councilman Pete Smith, none of the elected representatives for the City of Annapolis or Anne Arundel County were present. Gavin Buckley, candidate for Mayor and DaJuan Gay, candidate for Alderman in Ward 6 were in attendance.

Teresa Sutherland, the former Auditor for Anne Arundel County was also in attendance and put forth the idea that “every flagpole in the State” along with the streetlight flags downtown fly the flag of “Hate Has No Home Here”.

Violence was not the only issue. The rally addressed the lack of diversity on the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court bench, and the recent policy from County Executive Steve Schuh to assist the Federal ICE authorities by cross-training county corrections officers.

Before concluding the 2-plus hour rally, Snowden remarked that this is not a moment, but the start of a movement and vowed that there would be more rallies and more pressure put on elected leaders to end racism.

The entire rally was streamed on our Facebook page.

