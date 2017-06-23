Human remains of young female discovered in wooded area of Glen Burnie

On June 14, 2017 at approximately 6:43 p.m., officers responded to a wooded area along East Ordnance Road near East Avenue for a report of a possible body being discovered. Upon arrival, officers located human skeletal remains and contacted the Criminal Investigation Divisions Homicide Unit to respond. Homicide Detectives and a Forensic Investigator from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) responded to the scene.

After the scene was searched by the Evidence Collection Unit and Homicide Detectives,the remains were transported to the OCME for a post mortem examination. Preliminary assessment by the OCME has revealed the decedent is a female, approximately 20 years of age. Further examination of the remains is being completed to obtain as many physical descriptors as possible to assist with the identity of the individual as well as cause and manner of death. The Anne Arundel County Police Department is working with neighboring jurisdictions in an attempt to positively identify the remains.

This is an active investigation and the Anne Arundel County Police Department is asking anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous, they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Editor’s Note: This information was just released on June 23, 2017 at 6:53pm

