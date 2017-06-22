Hometown Hero & Military Appreciation Night at Bayhawks scheduled for July 2nd

“It’s our honor to appropriately recognize those serving our community through service and commitment above the call of duty,” states Chesapeake Bayhawks Owner, Brendan Kelly.

The evening will feature several special events including a live on-field concert with Nashville star Craig Campbell presented by WPOC radio. Craig Campbell is known for his hits such as Fish, Family Man, and Outskirts of Heaven. The concert will conclude with the largest fireworks show in the area. Fans will be invited by personality Michael J of WPOC to take the field post-game to enjoy the Craig Campbell concert inches from the stage, followed by a booming fireworks show right overhead to cap off the night’s events.

Another “first” in Bayhawks history, the pre-game will feature the 1st Annual First Responders Pre-Game Lacrosse Scrimmage sponsored by Crown Royal. Watch our local heroes from area fire departments and other community first responders take the turf for a full-field scrimmage!

Mike Linynsky, representative for the area firefighters says, “We love the game of lacrosse and are thrilled to have an opportunity to play an exhibition with our hometown professional lacrosse team.”

The July 2nd game will mark Lyle Thompson‘s home debut with the Chesapeake Bayhawks. Come see the two-time Tewaaraton Award winner and NLL Champion for the first time in a Bayhawks home jersey!

Arrive early and enjoy the festivities at the Lexus Pregame Tailgate, gates open at 4:00pm! The evening will also include in-game giveaways, a silent auction featuring limited edition team-signed Bayhawks helmets and much more.

Hometown Hero & Military Appreciation Night Schedule of Events

Sunday, July 2nd, 2017

4:00pm: Gates open for fans to enjoy the Lexus Pre-Game Tailgate

6:00pm: Chesapeake Bayhawks Faceoff against the Rochester Rattlers

8:30pm: Craig Campbell Concert

9:30pm: Fireworks Show brought to you by Anne Arundel Medical Center

This evening will prove to be an event for all ages. For tickets, please visit thebayhawks.com, call 866-99-HAWKS (42957) or email [email protected]. Tickets start at only $15!