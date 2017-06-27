Hometown artist returns to exhibit at Annapolis Pottery

Annapolis Pottery is pleased to announce that Marlene Prendergast Jones has joined the gallery as a new artist. Her work is on exhibit in the downtown location on State Circle and in the Annapolis Mall, next to Nordstrom’s. Marlene creates unique Raku and horsehair pottery using a gas kiln and a reduction process.

A native Annapolitan, Marlene studied pottery in the early 1970’s at Towson University in Baltimore. Before returning to Annapolis in 1979, she studied the art of Raku in Florence, Italy for four years.

Known as an accomplished Maryland marketer, fundraiser and public relations specialist, Marlene had a 20-plus year career in Anne Arundel County. She retired from Hospice of the Chesapeake as Vice President of Development in 2004 and moved from Annapolis to Punta Gorda, Florida, reuniting with her passion of creating distinctive horsehair pottery. Her work is fashioned in a style similar to the Plains Indians, using the extreme heat of a gas kiln. Pieces are removed while glowing hot and Marlene artistically applies individual long hairs from a horse mane or tail, which vaporizes leaving unique, carbon-trails and smoke patterns.

These one-of-a kind pieces of art are the hallmark of Marlene’s horsehair pottery. Commissioned by many horse owners to create legacy pieces, her horsehair pottery is found among private pottery collections and in the homes of horse owners across the country. “There is nothing more rewarding than creating something beautiful that memorializes the life of a horse and personalizes it for their owners”, says Marlene about her work.

Marlene exhibits in galleries in Florida, and Maryland including Ellicott City and Annapolis. Visit Marlene’s Facebook page to see her collections.

Annapolis Pottery, located in the heart of historic Annapolis, and the Annapolis Mall, and is owned by Melanie and Patrick Murphy. Handcrafted ceramics and goods have been their hallmark and passion since 1969.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB