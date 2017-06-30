Hispanic infant abandoned on doorstep along Forest Drive in Annapolis

On June 30, 2017 at 6:37 a.m. Annapolis Police officers responded for a report of a found infant. An apparently hours old Hispanic male infant was found outside a home in the 2000 block of Forest Drive. The infant appeared to be in good health and was transported to a local hospital for care.

We are concerned about the health of the mother of the child and are asking her to come forward to receive medical care. She may need medical attention or be a victim of a crime. Anyone with information about the identity of the mother or about her whereabouts is urged to contact detectives at 410-260-3439. Please don’t share personal information on social media pages.

In Maryland, no one ever has to abandon a newborn baby. Under the Safe Haven law, a distressed parent who is unable or unwilling to care for their infant can safely give up custody of their baby, no questions asked. Newborns can be left at hospitals or law enforcement stations. For more information, visit www.dhr.maryland.gov/safe-haven.

Source : Annapolis Police Department

