Hess dominant as Baysox top Curve 2-1

RHP David Hess tossed seven shutout innings and the Bowie Baysox (37-39) topped the Altoona Curve (40-33) by a score of 2-1 in the series opener on Monday night at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie.

Hess (7-5) surrendered three hits to go along with two walks and seven strikeouts over his seven innings of work. On a major league rehab assignment, LHP Zach Britton (1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, K) tossed the eighth for the Baysox. Britton threw 18 pitches (12 strikes) in the inning.

RHP Scott McGough (1.0 IP, K) retired the side in order in the ninth to notch his first save of the year. The save for McGough is his first since July 25, 2015 with Triple-A New Orleans.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth as Hess and Altoona starter Alex McRae traded zeroes.

In the afore-mentioned bottom of the sixth, consecutive singles from Stevie Wilkerson and Adrian Marin started the inning before both runners moved into scoring position on a sac bunt and Wilkerson scored on Cedric Mullins’ sac fly. Austin Hays followed with an RBI bloop double down the right field line to plate Marin and open up a 2-0 lead for the Baysox.

McRae (6-3) gave up the two runs on four hits while walking two and fanning eight in 8.0 IP.

Altoona cut the lead to 2-1 with a run in the eighth as Elvis Escobar led off with a double, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on Jordan Luplow’s RBI infield single.

Marin (2-2, R, SB) had a multi-hit game for Bowie.

The series continues on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. with LHP Tanner Scott (0-0, 1.50) on the mound for Bowie against Altoona LHP Cody Dickson (4-3, 4.02 with Triple-A Indianapolis).

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Sports