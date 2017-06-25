Glory Days Grill receives “Food Allergy Champion” award

Glory Days Grill, a sports-themed family restaurant operating 25 corporate and franchised restaurants in 4 states, received an award for ‘2017 Best Food Allergy Champion’ by AllerTrain, an ANSI accredited food allergy and gluten-free training course offered by MenuTrinfo. Sarah Lauer, Corporate Training Manager, was specifically honored for her ongoing commitment to food safety and training.

“Glory Days Grill has been providing nutritional information and allergen information for our guests for the better part of a decade,” said Tony Cochones, Vice President of Food and Beverage. “Our guests are armed with a nutritional calculator, allergen wizard and Gluten Free Menu so that they can make informed dining choices. In addition, our team members are trained on our exclusive ‘ALERTED’ system,” said Cochones.

The company’s intensive ALERTED system includes policies on how to: Alert management, Listen to guests, Educate, Ring food in correctly, use the appropriate sterile kitchen Tools to prohibit cross-contamination, Ensure food safety and Double check every stage of the process. The ALERTED system is coupled with regular ongoing training for all team members on common allergens, allergic reactions, and how to safely handle orders and prepare food for our guests with specific food sensitives, including those with Celiac disease. To further solidify their commitment to providing a safe dining environment for the food allergic community, Glory Days Grill requires all management to maintain certification in AllerTrain and employ an in house certified AllerTrain Master Trainer to enable them to offer additional learning to all team members from the AllerTrain suite of courses.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS