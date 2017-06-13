Glen Burnie man sentenced to 95 years for fast food robberies

“Kelvin Johnson is a career criminal who posed an ongoing threat to our community” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “I’m thankful to Judge Mulford for ensuring that Mr. Johnson is no longer able to terrorize innocent people, and demonstrating that this county will not stand for such blatant lawlessness.”

On May 1, 2016 Johnson forced himself through the front door of the Arby’s on Ritchie Highway in Pasadena as the manager was leaving for the night. Under threat of violence, Johnson directed the manager to the safe where she handed him approximately $1700. He then forced her to drive him into Freetown where he fled on foot. The manager recognized Johnson as a former employee of the Arby’s.

On May 10, 2016 Johnson came in through back door of the Popeye’s on Fort Smallwood Rd in Pasadena as employees were closing for the night. He held a large knife to one employee’s throat and demanded money from the safe. He also took all three victims’ cell phones. After the robbery, Johnson walked the victims through the woods at knife point before making them take off all their clothing. He then fled into the woods.

Police were able to track one victim’s stolen cell phone to the area of Johnson’s house, as well as to an AutoZone. Employees of the AutoZone identified Johnson as a customer who was there during the time the stolen cell phone tracked to the store.