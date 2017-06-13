“Mike
Glen Burnie man sentenced to 95 years for fast food robberies

| June 13, 2017
Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams has announced that Kelvin Johnson, 58, of Glen Burnie, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge William C. Mulford, II to 95 years in prison with the first 25 years without the possibility of parole for the armed robbery, carjacking, and kidnapping charges for the robbery of two fast-food restaurants.
“Kelvin Johnson  is a career criminal who posed an ongoing threat to our community” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “I’m thankful to Judge Mulford for ensuring that Mr. Johnson is no longer able to terrorize innocent people, and demonstrating that this county will not stand for such blatant lawlessness.”

On May 1, 2016 Johnson forced himself through the front door of the Arby’s on Ritchie Highway in Pasadena as the manager was leaving for the night. Under threat of violence, Johnson directed the manager to the safe where she handed him approximately $1700. He then forced her to drive him into Freetown where he fled on foot. The manager recognized Johnson as a former employee of the Arby’s.

On May 10, 2016 Johnson came in through back door of the Popeye’s on Fort Smallwood Rd in Pasadena as employees were closing for the night. He held a large knife to one employee’s throat and demanded money from the safe. He also took all three victims’ cell phones. After the robbery, Johnson walked the victims through the woods at knife point before making them take off all their clothing. He then fled into the woods.

Police were able to track one victim’s stolen cell phone to the area of Johnson’s house, as well as to an AutoZone. Employees of the AutoZone identified Johnson as a customer who was there during the time the stolen cell phone tracked to the store.

 

Kelvin Johnson was found guilty of robbery, carjacking, armed robbery, and kidnapping by an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court jury on March 3, 2017.

Judge William C. Mulford, II presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorney Terri Morse prosecuted the case on behalf of the State.

