Get on out and volunteer

Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below.

Civil Air Patrol –Arundel Composite Squadron

The Arundel Composite Squadron is located in Glen Burnie Maryland, and draws members from all over northern Anne Arundel County as well as Baltimore City and Baltimore County. We have a thriving cadet program and our ES program specializes in ground search and rescue. The Squadron holds meetings on Monday evenings from 7:00–9:00 at theRejoice Fellowship Church, located at 7606 Quarterfield Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. For more information contact[email protected] and see web site at http://arundel.mdwg.cap.gov/ .

Londontowne Symphony Orchestra

The mission of the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra (LSO) is to provide high quality classical and light classical music concerts for the enrichment and enjoyment of the residents of Anne Arundel County and surrounding areas, and to provide an opportunity for student, amateur and professional musicians to learn and grow under the guidance of a professional music director. The LSO needs volunteers to help with the marketing and promotion of the orchestra. Assistance with writing press releases and newsletters, spreading concert news to print and online media, and promoting concerts in retirement centers and other market concentrations is also needed. We are also looking for an intern from the PVA Magnet Program in the high schools. Questions? contact Buzz Stillinger at 410-562-8920 or[email protected]. See website at: www.lso-music.org/.

Maryland Office of the Secretary of State (SOS)

SOS is in need of volunteers with strong customer service skills to join their team to assist with basic administrative duties including: data entry, scanning, scheduling, basic Microsoft Office tasks, Internet research, etc. Training is available. Join their friendly, high energy staff and be a part of the inner workings of this important government office! Minimum time commitment: one or more 2-4 hour shifts weekly, Mon.-Fri. between 8:00 am – 4:30 pm. SOS is also looking for volunteers with strong customer service and public speaking skills to participate in community outreach activities to spread the word to protect Maryland citizens from scam artists posing as charities. To learn more about SOS and how they are improving lives every day, visit www.sos.maryland.gov. Minimum time commitment: one or more 2-4 hour shifts weekly, Mon.-Fri between 8:00 am – 4:30 pm. For more information about either of these opportunities contact Michael Schlein at 410-260-3863 or [email protected]

Moveable Feast

Warm weather is here and our kitchen needs volunteer help! With school out and an abundance of scheduled summer vacations, time is limited and our kitchen notices it with a decline in volunteers. As a community-based organization, we rely on the help from our volunteers to make our mission possible. We have a variety of tasks that range from meal preparation, food delivery, office tasks, or community garden help. If interested in volunteering, please contact our Volunteer Coordinator, Angie, at [email protected] or 410-327-3420 for more information. See website at:http://www.mfeast.org/volunteer/.

Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC) Of Anne Arundel County

This nonprofit agency provides job training and placement services to low income unemployed and underemployed residents of Anne Arundel County. A wide variety of volunteers are needed to assist and or teach basic computer, GED Preparations, English as a Second Language (ESL), resume writing, math skills, writing skills, job skills, job interviewing classes and much more. OIC is in need of volunteers to form a pool of instructors for our GED Prep classes. Office volunteers are also needed at the 2600 Solomons Island Road location. We have a need for skilled people to get the program into the social media world, i.e., Facebook, Youtube, Linkedin. Contact Ed Greene 443-433-5894 or[email protected]. See web site: http://www.oic-aaco.org/.

P.A.W.S. (People & Animals Who Serve Anne Arundel County)

Volunteers for this program visit one-on-one or with their pets or children at homeless shelters, nursing homes, hospitals, assisted living facilities, adult day-care centers or other sites where people lack visits from family and friends. Volunteers are asked to share at least one hour each week at the facility of your choice. With more than 76 facilities to choose from throughout the county, there are many opportunities to brighten someone’s day close to your home. Minimum age of 18 if visiting one-on-one with own pet, under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Call 410-222-0738 or e-mail:[email protected] for more information and to register for orientation sessions. Also see website: www.pawsaac.org.

Providence Center

Volunteers are a tremendous asset to our programs. At Providence Center, we have seen the benefits for everyone involved when volunteers work with our individuals. The smiles that result from volunteer interactions are infectious, and we know that you would be an asset to our organization. Do you have gardening skills to help out in our greenhouses? Do you perhaps possess the artistic flair to assist in our Pottery Studio or Woodshop? Do you embody an entrepreneurial spirit that can help an individual start his or her own business? Do you simply desire to be a friend to someone? Then volunteer with Providence Center and help make a difference in the lives of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities! Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and must go through a background check. We are also happy to work with eligible students fulfilling community service requirements, but ask that they volunteer for a minimum of 40 hours. Contact us about getting involved by calling (410) 766-2212 or emailing us at [email protected].

Susan G. Komen Maryland

Volunteers are needed Sat. 6/24/17 from 5:30am-9:30am or 10:30am-2:30pm for the 2nd Annual Susan G. Komen Promise Ride to assist with rider registration, setting up tents, helping with breakfast, assisting at rest stops, and more! Experienced cyclists may also be needed to serve as ride marshals. Groups, children, and families are all welcome. The Promise Ride is a one day organized fundraising bike ride on a beautiful 10, 34, or 65 mile routes on country roads. The ride begins and ends at South River High School, 201 Central Ave, Edgewater, MD. See the website at promiseride.komenmd.org/volunteer for details and to sign up. Questions? Contact Sasha Lea, Community Outreach Manager with Susan G. Komen Maryland with any questions at 410-938-8990 or [email protected].

Susan G. Komen’s mission is to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. Komen Maryland relies heavily on many irreplaceable volunteers to carry out our mission in Maryland. Volunteers assist in planning and organizing the Race for the Cure events, serve on committees, plan educational events, give Breast Health 101 presentations, attend community health events, and help in the office with fundraising and administrative projects. Through countless hours of tireless work and dedication, Komen Maryland’s volunteers are the ambassadors that carry the Komen vision of “A World Without Breast Cancer” into our communities. Contact Sasha Lee for details.

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Volunteer