Franchot shuts down Upper Marlboro tax preparer

In his ongoing effort to combat tax fraud and identity theft, Comptroller Peter Franchot today announced that, effective immediately, he has suspended processing electronic and paper tax returns from Yawn Tax and Tech Services LLC, 605 Halifax Place in Upper Marlboro.

“We continue to be vigilant and resolute in our commitment to protect Marylanders’ financial information and the integrity of our tax system,” Comptroller Franchot said. “I want to commend my Questionable Return Detection Team as it continues to work tirelessly to identify these fraudulent returns that try to drain our state coffers and ultimately cheat all Maryland citizens,” he said.

Pursuant to his agency’s Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Internal Revenue Service, Comptroller Franchot has shared this information with other tax agencies. The Comptroller’s Office also has advised the Office of the Attorney General and the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation of the decision so that they can take any additional appropriate actions.

The suspicious characteristics detected on the tax returns prompting the determination included:

Business income reported when taxpayers did not own a business.

Refund amounts requested much higher than previous year tax returns.

Inflated and/or undocumented business expenses.

Dependents claimed when taxpayer did not provide required 50 percent support or care.

Inflated wages and withholding information.

The total number of process suspensions stands at 98 tax preparation offices at 112 locations, accounting for tax preparers removed from last year’s list because they now are in compliance. Since 2007, the Comptroller’s Office has detected and blocked nearly 76,000 fraudulent tax returns worth more than $174.2 million.

Taxpayers should carefully review their returns for these issues and should be suspicious if a tax preparer deducts fees from their refund, does not sign their tax return, or fails to include their preparer taxpayer identification number “PTIN” on the return. In the event that a taxpayer suspects fraud, they are asked to immediately report the issue to the Comptroller’s Office by calling 1-800-MD-TAXES (1-800-638-2937) or 410-260-7980 in Central Maryland or by emailing [email protected].

To review the list of previous preparers from which Comptroller Franchot has suspended processing returns, visit the Comptroller’s website at http://www.marylandtaxes.com/

If taxpayers want to check to see if the Comptroller’s Office is processing returns from a particular tax preparer, or on their status for a previously filed claim, they are asked to contact the Maryland Comptroller’s Office Ombudsman at 410-260-4020 or email at [email protected].

If taxpayers suspect fraud, they are asked to immediately report the issue to the Comptroller’s Questionable Return Detection Team at [email protected].

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS