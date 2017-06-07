Franchot launches MD Baseball & Brew Scorecard

Combining Maryland’s proud heritage of and love for baseball and craft brewing, Comptroller Peter Franchot has introduced The Maryland Baseball & Brew Scorecard. This new summertime promotion encourages travel across Maryland to experience craft breweries and baseball-themed attractions while helping to grow the craft beer and tourism industries. Baseball & Brew is a partnership between the Brewers Association of Maryland, the Maryland Comptroller’s Office and the Maryland Office of Tourism, a division of the Maryland Department of Commerce.

Comptroller Franchot, industry partners and officials gathered at Peabody Heights Brewery in Baltimore to introduce the program and begin distribution of the Official Maryland Baseball & Brew Scorecard. “Maryland has a proud and rich heritage in both baseball and the brewing industries,” said Comptroller Peter Franchot. “This new Baseball & Brew Scorecard promotion encourages Marylanders and tourists alike to explore every region of our wonderful state and experience the sights and sounds of baseball and the taste of our award winning craft breweries.”

Ben Wu, Assistant Secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce said, “Breweries are economic engines for the communities in which they choose to establish themselves.” He noted that other small businesses such as food trucks, restaurants, boutique shops and artist studios tend to establish themselves around the breweries thus creating a thriving community that attracts visitors and improves quality of life in those neighborhoods.

“Baseball & Brew teams up two segments of the tourism industry that are already tightly intertwined,” said Kevin Atticks, executive director of the Brewers Association of Maryland. “Participants can use the scorecard to keep track of visitation to nearly 60 participating craft breweries in every region of Maryland and can win a ‘Grand Slam Maryland Baseball & Brew Experience.’”

Scorecards may be picked up at participating breweries and at any Maryland Welcome Center. Atticks further encouraged visitors to “hit a home run” on every trip by running the bases” 1st base, drink at a craft brewery; 2nd base, dine at a local restaurant; 3rd base, visit a unique attraction; home plate, stay overnight.”

Visitors are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #brewsandbasesMD.

Go to marylandbeer.org for more details on participating craft breweries and visitmaryland.org for travel and baseball attraction information or call 1-800-719-5900.

