Four charged in Brooklyn Park baseball bat attack

On June 15, 2017 at approximately 9:30 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Camrose Avenue in Brooklyn for an assault that just occurred.

Upon arrival, they found two adult male victims that were assaulted with a baseball bat. One of the victims advised the suspects were also armed with a handgun and fired one round; evidence of a gunshot was recovered from the scene. Neither victim was shot; both were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers obtained a suspect vehicle description and located the vehicle in the area of Furnace Branch Road and Route 10. A traffic stop was initiated and the below four suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Recovered was a handgun, 28.16 grams of marijuana, 1 digital scale, 78 baggies and 56 yellow containers.

Booking photographs are not available at this time as the suspects have not been booked as of this release. Detectives are still investigating this incident and any person with any information is asked to contact the Northern District Detective Unit at 410-222-6135.

Suspects:

Ra’Quan McCain 19-year-old

7800 block of Huff Court, Pasadena

Kenneth Pitts 19-year-old

7900 block of Parke West Drive, Glen Burnie

D’Jean Jacobs 19-year-old

7900 Shari Court, Glen Burnie

17-year-old Male

300 block of Steimley Avenue

Charges: All suspects charged with the following;

First Degree Assault

Second Degree Assault

Transporting Firearm in a Vehicle

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Possession of CDS Paraphernalia

Reckless Endangerment

