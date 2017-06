Former Maryland Assistant Attorney General David Frankel (R) announces his candidacy for the Ward 7 Alderman seat. David is an experienced public servant and is ready to use his substantial legal experience for the betterment of the citizens of Ward 7 and the City of Annapolis.

For more information on David Frankel’s candidacy platform, please go to www.DavidJFrankel.com

