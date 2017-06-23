Fireworks safety encouraged

Mayor Michael Pantelides and Fire Chief David Stokes remind residents that fireworks can be very dangerous, so leave it up to the professionals and join us in Annapolis for our July 4th festivities.

While the celebration is traditionally known for beautiful fireworks, bright colors, and loud pops in the sky, Mayor Pantelides says leave it up to the professionals. “The City of Annapolis is proud to host the July 4th Celebration with an outstanding fireworks display, scheduled for Tuesday, July 4th around 9:15 p.m. in downtown Annapolis. Come to our festive event and don’t worry about anything except enjoying yourself.”

In Anne Arundel County, including the City of Annapolis, the following fireworks are legal:

· Sparklers

· Fountains

· Crackle and strobe

· Wheels and spinners and other certain novelties.

As a general rule, sparklers and any ground based fireworks are legal. Anything that launches or explodes is not legal.

“Legal fireworks can be fun, but only if used in a safe and correct manner,” Annapolis Fire Chief David Stokes said. “Even sparklers can lead to serious injury if safety rules are not followed.”

Fireworks can burn up to 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit. The most common injuries are to a person’s hands, eyes, and head. In a study performed by the Consumer Product Safety Commission for the year of 2015 it was estimated that 11,500 emergency room visits were due to firework related injuries.

Maryland law :

It is illegal to cross state lines and import fireworks for backyard celebrations. Fines may be levied of up to $250.00 for each firework device. Possession or use of explosive fireworks or large firecrackers such as M-100’s or “Quarter-sticks” can carry a felony charge and a fine up to $250,000 and up to 25 years in prison. For your safety, and that of your guests, only use legal fireworks. Please be aware that each Maryland County has slightly different fireworks laws. In Baltimore City, Prince George’s and Montgomery County there is a complete ban on all fireworks.

Here are some safety tips to keep you safe:

· If you do purchase fireworks this season, always purchase from a reliable source and place them in your trunk while transporting.

· Place fireworks in a spark-proof container such as a cardboard box. (Never carry fireworks on your body.)

· Never smoke or use any flame devices near fireworks.

· Never attempt to light a firework fuse indoors or in a vehicle.

· Never attempt to light or handle fireworks after consuming alcohol.

· Have one designated person (wearing safety glasses) to organize and ignite the fireworks safely.

· Use fireworks as directed on the consumer product safety label.

· Always have water ready to place the expired fire work in to soak for at least 20 minutes after it is used.

· Never attempt to relight a device which fails to ignite on the initial attempt.

For more information on fire safety, call 410-263- 7975

