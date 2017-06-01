Fashion for a Cause next Thursday

Get revved up for the 9th annual Fashion for a Cause, Annapolis’ hottest red carpet fashion event. Porsche of Annapolis will once again host the show amidst its facilities on Hudson Street from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2017.

Get a look at what you’ll be seeing this summer in the city, on the beach and at parties as models take to the runway for this high energy show. Then stay on for the party with signature cocktails, delicious savory and sweet bites.

Proceeds from the event will go to Chesapeake Kids, a program service of Hospice of the Chesapeake, designed to support children who are living with illness, dealing with the illness of a family member and who are grieving the loss of a loved one. Last year’s event raised around $90,000.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For details, contact Chris Wilson at 443-837-1530 or [email protected].

