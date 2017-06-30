Farmers Market to continue this summer at Brooklyn Park Elementary

After a successful inaugural year, the Brooklyn Park Farmers Market is back and will open on Monday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brooklyn Park Middle School. Every Monday through August 28, Shlagel Farms will offer fresh, locally-grown produce that can be purchased by cash, credit/debit, SNAPT/EBT, WI-FVC, and FMNP (WIC and Senior). Patrons who use SNAP/EBT, WIC-FVC, or FMNP (WIC or Senior) benefits may also be eligible to receive $5 extra every week to purchase additional produce.

Patrons can also bring children ages 2-18 to eat lunch as part of the free summer meals program offered at Brooklyn Park Middle School. Lunch service is from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The market will also feature fun, wellness-focused activities and information for participants.

Shlagel Farms is a major resource of the AACPS Food and Nutrition Services program. Last school year, Shlagel provided more than 22,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables in support of the county school meals program.

The market will operate rain or shine.

Source : AACPS

