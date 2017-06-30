Essex man arrested after making bomb threats in Ferndale BB& T Bank

On June 30, 2017 at approximately 4:30 in the afternoon Anne Arundel County Police received several 911 calls advising a man was in the BB&T Bank located at 7381 B&A Blvd in Ferndale claiming he had an explosive device.

When officers arrived on scene they could see the suspect through the windows pacing back and forth. A short time later officers were able to coax the suspect out of the bank and took him into custody without further incident.

In the bank were several adult employees and customers, no injuries were reported.

Once the building was unoccupied a bomb squad entered and no explosive device was found. Detectives are still conducting interviews; additional charges may be added at a later time.

Suspect:

Zachariah Thomas Young

DOB 6-23-1980

1100 block of Tace Drive in Essex

Charges:



Threats of Mass Violence

Threats of a Bomb

Disorderly Conduct

Anne Arundel First Alert was on the scene and obtained an eyewitness description of what happened.

